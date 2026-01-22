Asharikandi’s terracotta craft heads to Republic Day parade, village rejoices

Dhubri, Jan 22: Asharikandi, the famed terracotta craft village of Dhubri, is set to step into the national spotlight at the Republic Day Parade 2026, with the State’s tableau at Kartavya Path in New Delhi showcasing the village’s distinctive terracotta and pottery tradition.

For Asharikandi, where clay work is not merely a livelihood but a way of life passed down generations, the confirmation has sparked pride and excitement, not just within the village but across western Assam.

Artisans say the recognition feels like a long-overdue acknowledgement of a craft that has travelled to exhibitions and fairs over the years but has rarely found a platform of such scale and visibility.

In the village, families of artisans spoke of how the selection has lifted morale, particularly among younger craftsmen who often struggle to balance tradition with uncertain markets.

Debdas Paul, a young artisan from Asharikandi who will represent the village and its craft community at the tableau, described the moment as deeply significant for the next generation.

“It is a moment of pride for the youth of the area. It shows that the new generation is being trusted to carry forward the terracotta lineage while representing Asharikandi before a national audience,” he said.

The Assam tableau is expected to highlight recognisable elements of Asharikandi’s terracotta culture, including the iconic Mayur Pankhi boat and the Hatima Putul.

Villagers say the focus on these forms is important as they are closely tied to local identity and aesthetics. The tableau will also reflect the village’s working style, hand-moulding techniques, collective labour, and the craft environment that binds families and neighbours together.

Binoy Bhattacharjee, Director of the North East Craft and Rural Development Organization (NECARDO), who has worked in Asharikandi for decades to promote the art and its artisans, said the community is eagerly awaiting the moment their craft appears on the country’s most visible ceremonial avenue.

“We are waiting for that day. It is a moment of pride for us, and it will help promote the art and craft further. It will also strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative,” Bhattacharjee said.

Recalling earlier national recognition, Bhattacharjee noted that Asharikandi had previously been highlighted by Prime Minister Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme in 2020.

“This time, it will be in visual form before viewers across the country and the world. The impact will be far more immediate and visible,” he said.

Bhattacharjee added that the moment could have implications beyond a single parade if followed by sustained institutional support and stronger market linkages.

“It can lead to a terracotta movement in India. A lost art form will be refreshed,” he said, expressing hope that the tableau will inspire wider appreciation for terracotta traditions and open new opportunities for artisan clusters like Asharikandi.

Back in the village, the mood remains a blend of happiness and hopeful anticipation. As artisans continue their daily routines, kneading clay, shaping forms and preparing pieces for firing, conversations often return to the same thought - that this Republic Day, Asharikandi will not only be seen, but understood, as a living craft culture from Dhubri.