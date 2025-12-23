Asharikandi farmers boost incomes through mustard cultivation, seek govt support

Gauripur, Dec 23: Asharikandi village near Gauripur is famous for its terracotta industry and the artisans have earned laurels at the national level. This apart, some farmers of the village have set an example in the agriculture sector of Dhubri district by achieving economic development through mustard seed cultivation.

A large number of farmers, including Abdul Sahid Ali, Dewan Ali, Jahan Ali, Manmohan Barman, Ananda Barman, Najimuddin, Raham Ali, and Kadam Ali, cultivate mustard seeds in plots of land ranging in size from 1.5 bighas to 5 bighas. They generally sow the seeds in the months of October and November and pluck the mature mustard plants towards the latter part of March.

After preparing the fields, the farmers need fertilisers like urea, DSP, Super Phosphate, etc., to increase production.

They generally collect seeds at the rate of Rs 70-80 per kg from the local market, but some farmers sow seeds from their own stock. After sowing the seeds, the mustard plants begin to flower within 25 days or so.

The farmers informed this correspondent that they get 4-5 maunds of mustard seeds per bigha of land and sell their produce at the rate of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,200 per maund. They earn amounts ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,500 from their respective plots of land.

When this correspondent asked the farmers whether they have received any help from the government, they lamented that not even a single officer from the agriculture department has ever come to suggest measures to improve their mustard seed cultivation.

Moreover, there is no minimum support price for mustard seed in their area, nor is there any centre for sale of their produce in their locality. As a result, they have to depend on the diktats of some middlemen.

The farmers urged upon the government to help them in their efforts to cultivate mustard seeds in more and more areas to ensure enhanced production and boost economic development.

Ambu Nath Sharma