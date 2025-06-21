ASF outbreak worsens in Darrang, 60 pigs culled in Kabikara

Mangaldai, June 20: The ongoing outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has taken a serious turn in Darrang district despite the joint efforts of the district veterinary department and the administration to check its spread.

The veterinary department, in presence of an executive magistrate, on Thursday culled 60 pigs of two farms located at Kabikara village under the Niz Dahi Veterinary Hospital.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Ajay Bania, veterinary official of the Mangaldai Veterinary Hospital who is supervising the culling process, said, “The infected pigs were killed as per the laid-down official norms of the department in presence of executive magistrate Tanmay Bora.”

Earlier, on June 7 last, 104 pigs belonging to five piggery owners, which were identified as infected by ASF, were culled at Kamarpara village under Mangaldai revenue circle. Dr Bania further said that the department has been keeping a vigil over commercial pig farms and is immediately collecting blood samples if any pig is suspected to be infected by ASF. He mentioned that the infection of the disease, which normally becomes active during the period of May-June every year, could be averted if regular de-worming of the livestock is carried out and the surroundings of the farms are kept disinfected.

The Darrang district administration has declared both Kamarpara and Kabikara villages as epicentres of the disease. The administration has issued directives to declare villages within a 1-kilometre radius of the epicentres as Infected Zones, and those within a 10-kilometre radius as Surveillance Zones.

The restrictions that have been imposed in the Infected Zones stipulate that no live pig, pig feed, pork, or pork products can be transported into or out of the Infected Zones; no vehicle can transport animals or contaminated materials through the area without proper sanitisation certificates from the animal healthcare authorities; pigs suspected to be infected by ASF cannot be moved out of the Infected Zones; no one can transport or even attempt to transport pigs, pig products, or contaminated materials that have come into contact with infected pigs or pigs suspected to be infected; and no livestock market, fair, exhibition, or event involving pigs can be held.

Similarly, the restrictions imposed in the Surveillance Zones include all restrictions meant for the Infected Zones except for culling-related directives; continuous surveillance will be maintained over all pigs in the Surveillance Zones; the forest department will conduct surveillance on domestic pigs in areas adjacent to the forest zones; all local authorities, officials, and staff will be required to assist veterinary officers in enforcing these directives under the Animal Disease Act; and disposal of dead animals in water bodies has been strictly prohibited and made punishable by law.





Correspondent