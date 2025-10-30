ASF outbreak prompts containment measures across 193 villages in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH, Oct 30: The district administration here has issued a high alert after confirming an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in multiple parts of the district. Four farm areas have been identified as epicentres of the disease, prompting the administration to impose strict containment measures under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

According to official sources, a total of 193 villages fall within the designated high risk surveillance zone. All police stations, gaon pradhans, municipal bodies and panchayat authorities have been directed to maintain close vigilance and ensure strict enforcement of containment measures and movement restrictions related to ASF.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Himendu Bikash Baruah told The Assam Tribune that the veterinary officials undertook the culling operation today at Jamira Gohain Gaon, which is among the four declared epicentres under the Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle. The other affected farm areas are those belonging to Dibyajyoti Khanikar of Mottok Gaon, Biswajit Sonowal and Khirud Saikia of Borpathar Kakoty Gaon, Doiboki Nandan Gogoi of Jamira Gohain Gaon and Baburam Taye of Panimiri Gaon. All four farm areas have been officially classified as infected zones.

Taking serious note of the outbreak, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority has declared all areas within a one-kilometre radius of the epicentres as “infected zones” and areas within a ten-kilometre radius as “surveillance zones.” Within these zones, no live pigs, pork, pig feed or related products will be allowed to be transported in or out. The sale, slaughter or movement of pigs, including roadside pork vending, has been strictly prohibited. The transport of animals through road or rail is permitted only if the animals are not unloaded within the restricted area and only after obtaining a sanitization certificate from the competent veterinary authority.

All forms of animal markets, fairs or gatherings involving pigs have been banned until further notice. However, veterinary officers may relax restrictions for other animal species if they are satisfied that such measures are necessary in the public interest.

The order further states that if any pig is found infected or suspected to be infected with African Swine Fever, the District Veterinary Officer may issue written directions for euthanasia to prevent further spread of the disease. The carcasses of such animals will be disposed of by deep burial following strict bio-security protocols to ensure public health and hygiene. The administration has also warned that anyone found disposing of infected carcasses or their remains in rivers, lakes, canals or any other water bodies will be liable to punishment.

All police stations and outposts across the district have been directed to remain vigilant against illegal pork sales and to take immediate legal action against anyone violating the ASF containment order.

Within the surveillance zone, culling operations will not be carried out, but intensive monitoring will continue. Veterinary teams will conduct clinical, virological and serological surveillance of domestic pigs to track any possible spread of the disease.









By

Staff Correpondent