Assam

ASDMA enhances flood preparedness due to rise in water levels

By The Assam Tribune
ASDMA enhances flood preparedness due to rise in water levels
Guwahati, Jun 18: With the rise in water level of Brahmaputra River due to incessant rainfall, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority is actively strengthening flood preparedness to tackle the situation.

According to the CEO of ASDMA, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi all official procedures have been formed for district agencies, all Deputy Commissioners (DC), and the Central Water Commission to share data from neighbouring states.

While speaking to the media, Tripathi stated that Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma evaluated the state's flood preparedness last week and gave detailed instructions to the DCs for enhancing the preparedness level.

