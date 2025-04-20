Asam Sahitya Sabha’s 3‑day ‘Setubondhon’ aims to mobilise grassroots engagement

Bijni, April 20: In a bid to strengthen its bond with the public and foster wider participation in literary and cultural discourse, the Asam Sahitya Sabha has launched a three-day outreach initiative titled “Setubondhon”.

The programme, which began on April 18 in Guwahati, travelled to Bijni in Chirang district on Saturday, before concluding in Dhubri on Sunday with a vibrant cultural gathering.

Aimed at bridging the gap between the iconic literary institution and the people of Assam, “Setubondhon” seeks to foster greater engagement among literary enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Vice President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Padum Rajkhowa, explained the rationale behind the initiative.

“Through this programme, we are visiting various places across Assam to reduce the distance between the people and the Asam Sahitya Sabha. We invite everyone — not just literary enthusiasts — to participate and help strengthen the Sabha, instead of criticising it from the sidelines,” he said.

Highlighting the need to bring the institution closer to the grassroots, Rajkhowa added that the programme is designed to mobilise public involvement and strengthen the cultural relevance of the Sabha.

General Secretary of the Chirang Sahitya Sabha, Rabindra Nath Das, noted that the campaign began in Guwahati on Friday.

“Setubondhon is aimed at reinforcing the Asam Sahitya Sabha’s social and cultural strength. Today’s event features traditional songs, dances, and community discussions,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of regional institutions, Rajkhowa further remarked, “If we are serious about preserving the Assamese language and culture, we must first empower our regional institutions. This is why we want the Asam Sahitya Sabha’s flag to be visible in every district.”

General Secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Debajit Borah, also underscored the importance of nurturing a sense of collective responsibility among the people.

“Every Assamese must take it upon themselves to build a society where future generations are actively involved in the preservation of language and culture,” he said.

Saturday’s event in Bijni drew enthusiastic crowds and featured colourful performances of traditional music and dance, reflecting the cultural vibrancy that the Sabha hopes to keep alive through such outreach programmes.