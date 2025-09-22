Asam Sahitya Sabha urges Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg

Tezpur, Sept 22: The Asam Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body of Assam, has urged the Central Government to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most iconic and versatile cultural figures.

It was stated by Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, vice president Padum Rajkhowa and principal secretary Debojit Bora in a press note issued on Sunday.

“On the basis of the demands of the people of Assam, Zubeen Garg should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. Despite his unparalleled contributions and vast talent, he was never formally accorded any major national honour during his lifetime. The unprecedented participation of admirers during his final journey is proof of his immense significance in social life. Therefore, the Asam Sahitya Sabha sincerely hopes that the Government of India will honour the world-renowned artiste with the Bharat Ratna,” it stated.

The Sabha further informed that it will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister regarding this demand. Simultaneously, a separate letter will also be sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the State government to take all necessary steps in this regard. The steering committee of the Sabha took a resolution in this regard in its meeting held on Sunday.

Zubeen Garg, celebrated as the heartbeat of the Assamese people, was a renowned singer, music director, lyricist, composer, actor, poet, and even sports enthusiast. With a career spanning several decades, he performed over 32,000 songs in 40 languages, carving an immortal place in the musical and cultural history of the country, the press note added.





Correspondent