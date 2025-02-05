Asam Sahitya Sabha should lead to wellbeing of Assam: AASU

Bhattadev Kshetra (Pathsala), Feb. 5: The 77th session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha came to an end on Tuesday after five days of a hectic schedule at the Bhattadev Kshetra, Pathshala.

A conference of the indigenous students and youth held on Tuesday morning was the centre of attraction on the concluding day in Bhatadev Kshetra.

Addressing the gathering, the President of the All Assam Students' Union Utpal Sarma said: "The Asam Sahitya Sabha is our guardian and it should lead to the wellbeing of Assam."

Terming organizations like the Asam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students' Union, and Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad as big trees, Sarma said that storm hits the tallest tree first. Likewise, any problem faced by the State will definitely affect these organizations and people will also definitely keep them under close scrutiny.

Sarma said that the various discussions organized by the Sabha on literary issues have shown a new direction for the future. He further said that the different sub-committees of the Sabha have to play their roles in the overall development and expansion of the Assamese language and literature.

Sarma, however, warned that the threat to Assamese was not over yet and the people must be cautious about any possible invasion of the language, literature, and culture. He demanded that Clause 6 of the Assam Accord should be implemented in no time.

Inaugurating the grand event, Palash Sangmai, President of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad said that the lost glory of Assam must be revived by the organizations upon which people have reposed faith. He suggested that the Asam Sahitya Sabha should act as a bridge between various ethnic groups of the state.

Presided over by Dr Girish Handique, the meeting was also attended by Raju Chutia, President of Chutia Students' Union, Ramsing Takbi, secretary, Karbi Students' Union, Balaram Barman, President of All Koch Rajbonshi Students' Union, Cheniram Malang, President, Tiwa Students' Union, Milan Burhagohain, and other dignitaries.

- By Haramohan Barman