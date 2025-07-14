Asam Sahitya Sabha launches project to translate critical essays

Tezpur, July 14: Asam Sahitya Sabha has launched a special translation project under the initiative of its publication sub-committee, aimed at translating the best critical essays that have significantly influenced modern thought and consciousness. Although some foreign stories, novels, and poems have been translated into Assamese, notable translations of the world’s finest critical essays are yet to see the light of day.

At the initial stage of this project, several professors and research scholars from universities and colleges of the State have taken up the responsibility as translators. The project is being planned and coordinated under the leadership of Prof Madan Sarma, Prof Bibhash Choudhury (Gauhati University), Prof Jyotirmoy Pradhani (North-Eastern Hill University), Prof Hemjyoti Medhi (Tezpur University), Prof Mridul Bordoloi (Dibrugarh University), Prof Arindam Sharma (Chaiduar College), and Prof Arindam Borkotoky (Tezpur University).

The project was officially inaugurated on Friday. The editorial team of the project has Prof Madan Sarma and Prof Bibhash Choudhury as chief editors and Prof Arindam Borkotoky as convener and editor.

A press release signed by the principal secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Debajit Bora, stated that the responsibility of translating the works has been entrusted upon Juri Dutta of Tezpur University, Dibya Khataniar of Guwahati College, Lakhipriya Gogoi of Dibrugarh University, Prasanjit Das of KK Handiqui Open University, Manabendra Sharma of B Borooah College, Pari Hiloidari of Handique Girls’ College, Pranjal Sharma Basishtha of Gauhati University, Debabhushan Bora of Sati Sadhani University, Dalim Das of Gauhati University, Anup Kumar Das of Pandu College, Pallabi Konwar of Pandu College, Ananya Hiloidari of Nowgong College, Dhrujati Sharma of Gauhati University, Stuti Goswami of Royal Global University, Dibyajyoti Bora of Hemprabha Borbora College, Ajitabh Hazarika (research scholar), Himangshu Sharma (research scholar), Manab Medhi of Bodoland University, Apurba Kumar Hazarika of Majuli College, Siddhartha Goswami of Sati Sadhani University, Manas Pratim Bora of Sati Sadhani University, Nasmim Akhtar of Dibrugarh University, Hemchandra Dutta (translator), Shibajit Dutta of Doomdooma College, and Partha Pratim Goswami.