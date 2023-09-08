Asam Sahitya Sabha file missing case: Woman files FIR against treasurer

Guwahati, Sep 8: In a surprising turn of events, a woman has filed an FIR against the treasurer of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and assistant of Ramdhenu Branch alleging foul play in the file missing case.

The woman, identified as Dinemai Das, is the wife of Kshirod Mudoi who is working in a high-level post in the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Das in her FIR wrote that her husband has been hospitalised at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital as he is suffering from a heat-related ailment.

She further alleged on August 25, 2023, the treasurer of Assam Sahitya Sabha Mihir Barua and assistant of Ramdhenu Brach Ajit Prasad Sharma forcefully took some important files, and documents from the office in the presence of her husband.

The accused duo later threatened Mudoi and forcefully made him sign two letters.

Following the incident, her husband fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital.

In the FIR she alleged that the duo mentally harassed her husband and wanted to kill him. She also demanded strict punishment for the people involved in the incident.

Earlier, the Asam Sahitya Sabha found it embroiled in controversy as an important file went missing from its Guwahati office.