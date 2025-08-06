‘Asam Aru Ahom’ book tracing Ahom migration & legacy released in Jorhat

Jorhat, Aug 6: A book titled Asam Aru Ahom based on the migration of the Taishan community (later known as the Ahoms) from a Chinse province to Assam, and later establishing the Ahom kingdom by Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha in the 13th century, which flourished for 600 years, was released on Tuesday at a solemn ceremony held at the Assam Women’s University (AWU) at Rowriah here.

The book written by Dr Sumendra Nath Buragohain, a retired principal scientist of Central Silk Board, was released by the Vice-Chancellor of Majuli University of Culture Professor Nirode Boruah, a noted educationist and a historian, at the function presided over by Kamal Jyoti Gogoi, a former Secretary of erstwhile AHSEC.

Boruah, in his address, while praising Burahgohain, said that the book chronicles the migration of Ahoms from a Chinese province to Assam in a comprehensive manner and establishment of the Ahom kingdom by Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha in 13th century.

Boruah said that the book also throws light on the various tribes and communities that existed in this part of the region during that period. He observed that the book was well researched and would benefit a lot to researchers and scholars history.

The book release ceremony was organised by a committee earlier formed this year to celebrate in 2028, the arrival 800 years of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha to Assam, and establishing of the Ahom reign. The author, while speaking on the occasion, said that the nearly 700-page book is a result of his efforts of six years of research and visiting several Southeast Asian countries.

Dr Burahgohain said that the book begins with the migration of the Taishans in 220 BC from Huang He Valley and the entire journey of the tribe covering many places of present day Southeast Asian countries, and finally reaching Assam and thereafter establishing the Ahom kingdom. The book includes the final days of the Ahom rule in 1838.

He said that the book also narrates the migration of several other groups of people from mainland India and all other tribes that existed in Assam. Dr Burahgohain said that the book is dedicated to the martyrs of Ahom soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Alaboi, which was fought between the Ahoms and the Mughal forces around August 5, 1669 in which the Ahoms lost, but gave a fierce resistance. The release of the book commemorated this historic battle, he added.

AWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, noted journalist Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, Rajkumar Alok Narayan Singha, a member of the Ahom royal family, Dr Debabrata Sharma, a noted writer, thinker and retired Principal of Jorhat College (Amalgamated) AWU Registrar Tapan Gohain, scientist Dr Ramesh Baruah, and Inspector of Schools (Jorhat) Buli Gogoi Bhuyan, were amongst the guests who attended the programme.

By

Staff Reporter