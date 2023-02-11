As part of G20 summit around 100 foreign delegates visit Assam

Guwahati, Feb 11: India’s plan for portraying the northeastern part of the country during its ongoing presidency is going well. Recently around 100 foreign delegates from 20 countries and other dignitaries in India for G20 summit visited Assam and crossed the mighty Brahmaputra river to experience the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the state. The Assam Tourism department played the perfect host to an evening full of culture and tradition.

The delegates went to Sandbar Island by boat where they watched traditional Gayan -Bayan, Bihu dance, Siphung and other folk dances, performed by 700 artists on the island. They also got a chance to have a first-hand experience of the vivid tribes of Assam at the ethnic village especially curated to display the state.

The ethnic village gave a glimpse of the various tribes of Assam including Mishing, Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, Rabha and Hajong alongside six various folk-dance performances and traditional drums (Doba, Mridanga), Xonkho (conch), Bhortal (cymbals) of these communities. Centuries-old classical dance “Sattriya” created by the 15th-century social reformer vaishnavite saint Srimanta Shankardev was also performed for the G20 delegates.

“Cultural diplomacy is a unique way to pursue economic benefits into the state and boost tourism. We are hopeful that the G20 delegates visit in Guwahati was unique and our efforts to enthrall the delegates with the rich and vibrant performances besides presenting the culinary traditions of the state get them connected with the roots and regional flavour of Awesome Assam”, said Kumar Padmapani Bora (IRS), Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Cooperation.

Some time ago, in its bid to rejuvenate tourism and hospitality sector in northeast India, Aizawl, capital of the state of Mizoram hosted 10th International Tourism Mart for the first time. The International Tourism Mart brought together tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states of India to the state.

“We have to use this occasion (G-20 meetings) to showcase our cultural richness. Our focus will be to increase the global Investments not only in the hospitality industry but also to promote entertainment centers, adventure tourism, cruise tourism, and wellness tourism,” G. Kishan Reddy, India’s Tourism Minister had said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 said that assuming the G20 presidency was a huge opportunity for India and that the country must utilise it by focusing on global good.

Reddy said that the northeastern region has great tourism potential, which is yet to be explored.

India’s participation in the G20 process stems from the realisation that as a major developing economy India has a vital stake in the stability of the international economic and financial system. India has been actively involved in the G20 preparatory process both at the Sherpas Track and the Financial Track since its inception.

According to a paper by Observer Research Foundation, ‘G20 in 2023 Priorities for India’s Presidency’, the presidency will provide India with the opportunity to steer one of the more effective multilateral forums for global governance. India’s presidency is momentous for several reasons. The critical challenges confronting humanity today are global in character, not confined by national boundaries, and require collective action. Solving these challenges demands multilateral initiatives.