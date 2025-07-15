As drought crisis deepens in Assam, AJP accuses govt of neglect, irrigation failures

Dibrugarh, July 15: Amid a worsening drought triggered by significantly below-average monsoon rainfall, which has left vast stretches of cultivable land parched and dealt a severe blow to Assam’s agricultural sector, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticized the State government for its apathy. The party accused the government of prioritizing electoral gimmicks over addressing the urgent crisis facing farmers.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Assam government over its failure to ensure proper irrigation coverage in the face of a severe drought affecting vast areas of the State. He said that the severe drought-like situation has exposed the failures of the irrigation department.

Addressing the press, Gogoi pointed out that despite repeated assurances, the government has made little progress in expanding irrigation infrastructure. He cited the BJP-led government’s Vision Document 2016-2025, which promised 100% irrigation coverage, and the State Irrigation Plan 2022-27, which reiterates the same goal. “Both have fallen drastically short, with implementation remaining patchy and poorly monitored,” he said.

Gogoi emphasized the critical role of agriculture in Assam’s economy, noting that around 80% of the population is dependent on farming, with rice and tea being the state’s primary crops – both heavily reliant on rainfall due to the lack of irrigation. “Shockingly, despite having an irrigation department in place for the past 50 years, only 10% to 21.5% of Assam’s cultivable land has access to irrigation facilities,” he said, citing government reports. This figure is well below the national average of 48.3%, and lags far behind states like Punjab (98.1%), Haryana (87.6%), and Andhra Pradesh (63.9%).

Citing reports from farmers, Gogoi said drought-like conditions have hit 21 districts across Assam, including Darrang, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Kamrup (rural and metro), Nalbari, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong.

Experts have warned that if rainfall does not improve in the next 15 to 20 days – particularly during the crucial agricultural period between mid-July and mid-August – there could be a sharp decline in rice production, potentially triggering food insecurity and economic hardship, he added.

Highlighting the desperation among the farmers, Gogoi remarked: “The situation has become so dire that people are resorting to performing Bhekuli Biya – the traditional frog wedding ritual – to invoke rain. It reflects the utter helplessness faced by the rural communities. Who is responsible for this?” He also highlighted the unchecked deforestation and unregulated industrial activities for contributing to the worsening climate conditions.

Gogoi further criticized the state government for the lack of transparency in its irrigation initiatives. “In the 2024-25 fiscal year, over Rs 1,200 crore was allocated to the irrigation department. An ambitious Rs 36,406-crore plan was also announced to provide irrigation to 100% of agricultural land by 2027. But the progress remains unclear, with no public accountability or clear outcomes,” he said.

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused him of prioritizing political theatrics such as controversies involving cows, pigs, evictions, and communal agendas – rather than the pressing concerns like water scarcity.