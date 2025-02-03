As Delhi poll campaigning ends, CM meets PM, ministers to push Advantage Assam 2.0 agenda

Guwahati, Feb 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has managed to include the highly anticipated, “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit”, into his tight schedule in Delhi.

Campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the February 5 elections for the past two days, Sarma, on Monday, met with key members of the Union Cabinet to discuss the summit as the Silent Period kicked off in the national capital.

In a series of meetings, the Chief Minister held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the announcement of a new urea plant in Namrup, which he described as a "potential game-changer" for the state.

In a post on social media, Sarma thanked the Prime Minister for his invaluable guidance on the upcoming summit as well. “...I received valuable guidance from Hon’ble Prime Minister on the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and the Mega Jhumoor performance,” Sarma wrote, also expressing excitement about Modi's planned visit to Assam in the coming days.

The Chief Minister also revealed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to chair the valedictory session of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which is scheduled to begin on February 25.

Additionally, Minister Scindia will lead a session focused on the role of I-Ways in Viksit Assam, a discussion centred on Assam’s digital transformation, he added..

“I congratulated Hon’ble Union Minister Smt. @nsitharaman Ji for presenting one of the finest budgets in India’s history,” Sarma wrote, praising the Finance Minister for crafting a "middle-class oriented" Union Budget 2025.









Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (left) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)

During his meeting with Minister Scindia, Sarma noted that the “I-Ways in Viksit Assam” session will bring together top experts from the communication and tech industries to help shape a state-specific strategy for building "information highways" in Assam.









DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)

Sarma’s discussions with Minister Puri were focused on Assam’s energy potential. “We spoke at length on how Assam had an early mover advantage in the oil industry, but the full potential remains untapped,” Sarma shared in his social media post.

Suri will lead a session on Hydrocarbons and Energy during the summit, aimed at exploring ways to tap into the state's energy sector potential.

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit is expected to foster a strong business ecosystem in the state and promote innovation in key sectors such as manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, and tourism.