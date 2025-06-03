As Barak breaches danger mark, CM calls for wetland conservation in Silchar

Silchar, June 3: As the Barak River continues to flow above danger levels, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to flood-hit Silchar, drew attention to a pressing environmental concern - wetland encroachment.

Sarma identified it as a critical factor worsening the flood crisis in the town, calling for long-term structural and policy solutions to tackle the issue.

"We are facing a situation where every time the Barak River rises and it rains heavily, Silchar comes under water. One of the major reasons is wetland encroachment within Silchar town," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the wetlands, originally intended to serve as natural drainage basins, have now been heavily encroached upon, largely by economically disadvantaged communities.

"We are aware of their plight, but we must find a sustainable solution that ensures the safety of the town as well," he said.

Sarma visited six relief camps on Tuesday to inspect arrangements and assured the displaced people of continued support. He mentioned that no embankment breaches have occurred so far, but 15 embankments are being closely monitored for weaknesses.

The Chief Minister also noted that sluice gates like the one at Betukandi cannot be opened due to the elevated river level, leading to water accumulation. “We have already installed 10 pumps to drain the water. I’ve instructed the DC to deploy more if necessary,” he added.

Looking ahead, the CM highlighted the need for a permanent solution, similar to flood mitigation efforts in Guwahati.

“In Guwahati, we tackled a similar issue by building a dedicated pumping station. We can create one in Silchar too. But we must understand that it will provide only 50% relief if the wetlands remain encroached and drainage outlets are blocked,” Sarma explained.

He also highlighted that a master drainage plan is feasible, but it requires identifying suitable outlets for excess water to flow out efficiently. “We must not only construct infrastructure but also reclaim and protect our wetlands. Otherwise, Silchar will remain vulnerable,” he warned.

The Berenga embankment project, similar to the one completed in Betukandi, is expected to be ready by 2025. “The project is ready for execution, and the funding is in place. If more funds are needed, we will provide them,” he said. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika is scheduled to visit Berenga on June 10 to oversee the embankment’s progress, he said.

On infrastructure timelines, Sarma mentioned that the Katigara Gammon Setu, currently being delayed, will be completed by July 28. "NSIDCL was given a 60-day deadline. They are two days behind, but we are closely tracking the progress," he stated.

The CM also pointed out the challenges in the Sinking Zone area in Tarapur Shibbari, where initial foundation work failed at 400 feet due to unstable soil. “We are now planning to drill deeper to find stable layers,” he informed.

“This is my first day here, but I’ll be back within the next 3-4 days. We are with the people of Barak Valley during this difficult time. We have a formula for distributing relief, whether for farming, fisheries, veterinary or horticulture losses, and we will help every affected family,” Sarma assured.

Meanwhile, the Barak River continues to flow at 21.48 mm, about 1.65 mm over the danger mark, causing widespread flooding in Cachar district. So far, one death has been reported and over 19,000 people have taken shelter across 90 relief camps. An additional 24 relief distribution centres have been set up for residents choosing to stay at home.