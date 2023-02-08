Arunjit’s ‘Mini’ portraits sordid saga of tea workers in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 8: Even as the tea industry in Assam just completes 200 years, filmmaker Arunjit Borah has come up with a film named ‘Mini’ based on tea garden workers.

The film, however, reflects the sordid saga of the tea workers in Assam.



The trailer of the film was recently unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of some of the big names in Hindi cinema that included Rekha, Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Raveena Tandon among others.



“I was lucky to unveil the trailer in front of such renowned artists of the film industry. I was so excited that they all liked it. The trailer bagged a positive response from all the actors,” an elated Arunjit told The Assam Tribune.



The poignant tale narrates how they are neglected and deprived of many human rights like proper education, and land rights among others. The film is shot in Assamese and Sadri.



"The day of every person begins with a cup of tea - some find energy from it, some feel awake with it. The toil and hard work that goes into the making of this tea is insurmountable. This film Mini talks about the hardship and the challenges that a tea worker goes through in his/her life - how even after being an integral part of the community, they are neglected from every basic human right," director Arunjit said.



The film is produced by Assamese actor Pankaj Mahanta of PM Associates and written by Arunjit himself. It features Urmila Mahanta in the lead role with Boloram Das. Dhananjay Debnath, Naba Mahanta, Simi Goswami, Diksha Khound and Pankaj Mahanta are also seen in key roles.



Apart from directing, Arunjit also wrote the story and screenplay. Filmed by young and dynamic cameraman Aniruddha Baruah and edited by Rantu Chetia, the sound designing and mixing are done by Debajit Changmai and Amrit Pritam.



The music and background score is composed by the national award winner Tarali Sharma.



Arunjit who is based in Mumbai has known for his critically acclaimed movies including 'Midnight Song' and 'Taxi' among others. He has also worked with veteran actors like Om Puri in ‘Project Marathwada’ as an assistant director.

