Arunachal Dy CM inaugurates Buddhist monastery in Margherita

Doomdooma, May 9: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed building of Ananda Vihara at Machey Gaon Buddhist Monastery and Pannyasara Vidyapith located in No.3 Makum Pathar at Margherita in Tinsukia district a couple of days back.

The two-day inauguration ceremony saw a vibrant display of devotion and tradition. The festivities began with the ceremonial flag hoisting, a procession of the Buddha statue, and sacred rituals including Petesa, Paritrana chanting, and prayers led by Buddhist monks and devotees from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein, joined by Namsai MLA Jingnu Namchoom, Margherita co-district commissioner Parikshit Thoudam, Arunachal Pradesh’s Singpho Development Society chairman MN Singpho, All Assam Man Tai Speaking Students Union Coordination Committee general secretary Dr Ngiyot Weingken, Buddhist monks and devotees from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, officially inaugurated the monastery.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout, with Buddhist monks and devotees from Margherita, Digboi, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address, the Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister emphasized India’s profound connection to Lord Buddha, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly declares India as the land of Buddha during his international visits.

Highlighting the rich Buddhist culture thriving across the Northeast, he said, “Our aim is to ensure that the vibrant heritage, language, and traditions of Buddhism continue to inspire and guide the next generation.”

A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a souvenir titled Bauddha Loka by Mein and Namchoom.

The event was moderated by Machey Gaon Buddhist Monastery and Pannyasara Vidyapith Managing Committee working president Pallab Shyam Wailung.

By

Correspondent