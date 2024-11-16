Arun Govil & Dipika Chikhlia inaugurate Nalbari Raas Mahotsav

Nalbari, Nov 16: The 91st Raas festival of Sri Sri Hari Mandir, Nalbari, began with a 13-day programme on Friday. The Raas festival was formally inaugurated by Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who acted in popular TV serial Ramayana.

Earlier, they were accorded a warm welcome through a colorful cultural procession from Gurdon playground to the Hari Mandir premises. They inaugurated the festival for the visitors. The cultural procession was inaugurated by Varnali Deka, District Commissioner.

The inaugural meeting, presided over by Jayanta Malla Baruah, State Minister and president of Raas festival celebration committee, was addressed among others by Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Bhabendra Nath Deka. Earlier, the president of Raas celebration committee Jayanta Malla Baruah hoisted the main flag.

The Raas celebration committee decorated the whole town with colorful lighting and electric arches. It may be mentioned here that there are three different types of Raas at Hari Mandir premises in Nalbari district. The three types of Raas are Raas of traditional lively Raas in the style of Satriya culture of Majuli, the Raas of puppet dance, an attractive folk culture of Lower Assam and the Raas through clay models.