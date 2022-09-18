Artisans from Dhubri makes unique Durga idols to spread message of 'Save Environment'

Dhubri, September 18: Although the ensuing Durga puja is keeping the idol makers and the artists of Dhubri District busy, two independent artisans have decided to pass a social message through their creativity.

Renowned artists Pradip Kumar Ghosh and Sanjib Basak have decided to give the message of 'Save Environment' through their idols which they will exhibit at different Pandals of Dhubri town. Keeping in compliance with the recent ban on usage of Single-Use Plastic, Sanjib Basak, a recipient of Kamala Award from the Craft Council of India and Rashtra Prerna Award decided to create the entire idol with used single-use plastic utensils like spoons and bowls.





Durga idols made out of Single use Plastic by Sanjib Basak

"Durga has the power to destroy all the evils in the society. If all the single-use plastic is eradicated from the environment, the earth will get a new life", Basak stated.

Basak who is also an employee of District Disaster Management Authority said, "I have seen that the single-use plastic in the garbage are one of the major factor in the stiff increase of natural disasters all over".

Internationally recognized artist the Basak believes that his 7 feet tall Idol will spread the message of single-use plastic ban and its affect over the environment and climate change. "If the festivals could be used as a platform to spread social awareness in a micro level then we can definitely see drastic change at macro level", the artisan said talking to this correspondent. Basak is recognized for making unique Durga idols with social awareness. He earlier crafted idols with used syringe, covid vaccine bottles, plastic bottles, matchsticks etc.

Meanwhile, Pradip Kumar Ghosh who has been making Durga Idols with various waste materials for over a decade and this year he will be making the a 4 feet tall idol with coconut waste.

Ghosh believes that decorative idols should be sustainable to the environment and should be the medium of carrying message. His sustainable idols made out of various waste materials like Sugarcane Wastes, discarded cycle tubes, plastic bottles and out of order home lightening systems was appreciated all over the district.





Durga Idol made out of coconut waste by Pradip Kumar Gosh

Speaking over his creation Ghosh said, "The idol is nearly complete and it aims at spreading the message of current environment change".



He further stated that the growth of mobile connectivity has affected the Coconut productions highly particularly in the district of Dhubri. "This idol will definitely give generate awareness on the environmental change", added Ghosh who is a renowned artist from the district."

However, for the ensuing Durga Puja various puja committees have been preparing to make their pandals unique and attractive and their preparations are on full swing.









