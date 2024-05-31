Artificial floods submerge Jorhat Town

Jorhat, May 31: Torrential rains have resulted in significant flooding across various areas of Jorhat.

Several areas, including Attilagaon, New Colony, Sonari village, Kushal Nagar, Choladhara, and Tarajan have been submerged under water. This has led to severe disruption in daily life.

Many roads leading to schools, colleges, offices, and residences are submerged, forcing many residents to stay indoors. Daily commuters are facing a harrowing time.

The Jorhat municipality, along with the local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and administrative machinery, is now facing criticism for the perennial problem of floods.

Residents are now questioning when the persistent issue of artificial floods in Jorhat will be resolved.