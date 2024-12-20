Art, culture & community come together ‘Under the Sal Tree’

Nestled deep within the lush green forests of Rampur village in Assam's Goalpara district, a unique celebration of art and Nature came alive once again. The three-day open-air theatre festival, 'Under the Sal Tree', marked its 15th anniversary this year, enchanting theatre lovers from Assam, across India, and even beyond. Organised by the renowned Badungduppa Kalakendra, this festival, held amidst towering sal trees, has grown over the years to become a cultural pilgrimage for thousands.

For Angshuman, a film student from New Delhi, attending the festival was a dream come true. "It was a wonderful theatrical experience for me and my friends," he said, his excitement palpable. "We had always heard about it and wanted to come. Now, we're going back home and to our classrooms with memories we'll cherish forever. We're already planning to return."

The festival, which concluded on Tuesday, was a perfect blend of culture, art, and community. Its final day included a mesmerising Rabha folk performance, followed by a discussion on the journey of Badungduppa Kalakendra, which also celebrated its silver jubilee this year.

Earlier, on December 15, the festival opened on a high note, with renowned painter Rabiram Brahma inaugurating the event. As the first rays of the morning sun filtered through the sal leaves, the bamboo gallery filled with eager spectators braving the winter chill. The stage was set for the first performance of the festival: Dadan Raja (Rabha). Directed by Dhananjay Rabha and scripted by Madan Rabha, the play depicted the untimely demise of a legendary Rabha king. Its evocative storytelling and deep connection to the cultural roots of the Rabha community left the audience captivated.

Later in the afternoon, the vibrant Monglee (Bodo), directed by Pabitra Rabha and performed by Dapon the Mirror, took centrestage. Through its blend of joy and sorrow, rural and urban contrasts, and lively Bodo dance sequences, the play offered a powerful emotional narrative. The impeccable performances and choreography drew widespread appreciation.













AT Photo: A still from a theatre group performing during the 15th anniversary of the "Under the Sal Tree" theatre festival in Goalpara

Adding to the excitement of the day, three books were released at the Badungduppa campus. The releases included Resonance: Echoing the Spirit of Badungduppa a trilogy of memorial essays, Sukracharjya Rabha on the Back Stage by Lakhikanta Rabha, and the second edition of Under the Sal Tree, edited by Avik Bhattacharya. The books were collectively launched by notable figures, including film director Santwana Bordoloi, poet and scientist Bipuljyoti Saikia, senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar, playwright Nayan Prasad, and APSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury.

The second day of the festival carried forward the magic with two compelling plays: Kindhan Charithiram (Tamil) and Kisan Raj (Hindi). The Tamil play delved into themes of societal change, while the Hindi performance highlighted the struggles and resilience of farmers. Both plays resonated deeply with the audience, earning heartfelt applause for their storytelling and impactful performances.

The roots of 'Under the Sal Tree' trace back to the late Sukracharjya Rabha, a pioneer of the 'Hygiene Theatre' movement. Sukracharjya, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 41, was a widely respected theatre personality and the recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi. His dream was to create a symbiotic relationship between art and Nature, a vision that continues to thrive through the efforts of his family and team.

For 15 years, this festival has championed that vision. Theatre performed in the open air, surrounded by Nature's grandeur, leaves behind an indelible impact on viewers. Overcoming numerous challenges, the team at Badungduppa Kalakendra - led by Sukracharjya Rabha's wife and group president Cheena Rabha, managing director Madan Rabha, and secretary Lakhikanta Rabha - has carried forward his dream.













AT Photo: A still from a theatre group performing on the 15th anniversary of the "Under the Sal Tree" theatre festival in Goalpara

National award-winning film- maker Utpal Borpujari summed it up beautifully: "It has been over five years since Sukracharjya Rabha left us, but his creation, Badungduppa Kalakendra, lives on. This year, it completed 25 years, while the Under the Sal Tree festival celebrated its 15th anniversary. Theatre in such a magically inspiring space, in front of 2,000 people per play, is nothing short of a dream come true."

As the festival drew to a close, the towering sal trees seemed to echo the applause of the viewers, standing tall as silent witnesses to an artistic legacy that continues to inspire.