Arsenic-tainted water endangers public health, damages Rabi cultivation in Bokakhat

Dergaon, Jan 8: It has long been alleged that arsenic-contaminated water has posed a serious risk to public health in the rural areas of Bokakhat, particularly in the Kuruwabahi region. The consumption of such contaminated water has reportedly led to an increase in various diseases, including cancer, among the residents of Kuruwabahi.

Until recently, discussions were limited to the prevalence of diseases caused by arsenic-contaminated water. However, in recent times, the harmful effects of this water on agricultural fields have also emerged as a major concern among the Rabi crop farmers.

Notably, within Golaghat district, farmers of Kuruwabahi enjoy a special reputation for Rabi crop cultivation. In the past, Rabi crops produced in their fields attracted traders from outside the State. This year too, farmers have extensively cultivated Rabi crops in areas such as Chinakan, Kalabaria Chapori, Yognia, Sahla, Nikri, Rongagra, Elengmari and Dhanshiri Chapori. The farmers have arranged seeds and fertilisers on their own, at their own expense, without relying on the State’s Agriculture Department. However, the presence of arsenic in the region’s water sources has now become a serious threat to their farmlands.

“We were aware of the dangers of consuming arsenic-contaminated water. Now, this water is also severely affecting our Rabi crops. The groundwater supplied to our fields through pumps appears to have damaged soil quality, resulting in poor growth and development of crops,” said Diganta Saikia, a farmer from Chinakani village.

“The government should provide arsenic-free water to farmers in the greater interest of agriculture in this area,” said Bubul Dutta, a socially active citizen of the region.

Retired headmaster of Numaligarh High School, Mohen Saikia, also urged the Agriculture Department to provide arsenic-free water to farmers in the greater Kuruwabahi area.

According to several farmers from arsenic-affected areas, due to insufficient rainfall this year, they have been compelled to regularly use arsenic-contaminated groundwater for irrigation. This has caused the soil to harden into dusty clods, rendering fertilisers largely ineffective. As a result, soil quality is deteriorating rapidly, raising fears of serious agricultural challenges in the near future.

The people of the area have appealed to the local MLA and State Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, to arrange proper irrigation facilities for the agricultural fields of Bokakhat. Although some farmers have taken personal initiatives to manage irrigation, they are still forced to use arsenic-laden water.

Meanwhile, farmers of Kuruwabahi have demanded irrigation arrangements that would allow the use of water from natural sources such as ponds, reservoirs and rivers instead of arsenic-contaminated groundwater. They pointed out that sufficient water bodies exist near the agricultural fields and that the government can ensure their utilization for the benefit of farmers. They further warned that continued use of arsenic-laden water for Rabi crops and other agricultural activities could pose a grave threat to the farming community in the near future.





By

Sanjoy Kr Hazarika