Arsenic found in groundwater in 19 districts of Assam: Central govt. data

Guwahati, Nov. 2: A study conducted by the Columbia University states that long-term exposure to arsenic in water may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The study, which pointed out heart disease risk even at exposure levels below the regulatory limit (10μg/L), assumes significance for Assam because of the fact that arsenic has been found in several districts of the State.

According to Central Ground Water Board data, 19 districts in Assam - Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup, Darrang, and Baksa have arsenic above 0.01 mg/l.

Many districts in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal also have presence of arsenic above 0.01 mg/l.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Dr Tamorish Kole, chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine, said that in response to arsenic-related health risks, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reduced India's allowable arsenic limit in drinking water from 0.05 mg/l to 0.01 mg/l in 2015. "However, this study notes that ischemic heart disease (IHD) risk was significantly higher among women with a 10-year average exposure at or above 5 μg/ L, which is half the US/Indian regulatory threshold," he said. According to the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, there are about 1,800 arsenic-affected rural habitations in India where 23.98 lakh people are at risk.

IMIS data indicates that there are 6 arsenic-affected States with regard to ground water sources. West Bengal with 1,218 has the maximum number of habitations having arsenic contaminated water followed by Assam (290), Bihar (66), Uttar Pradesh (39), Karnataka (9) and Punjab (178).

Arsenic, known for its toxic properties, accumulates in the body over time. "This study expands our understanding of its impact, moving beyond the traditional focus on cancer to show a broader, systemic effect on cardiovascular health. The researchers suggest that arsenic may contribute to heart disease through mechanisms such as oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction, which can gradually damage blood vessels, encourage atherosclerosis, and weaken heart function," he said.

A Parliamentary Committee on Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields in a report also alerted the Government about the contamination of arsenic and fluoride and presence of other heavy metals in ground water in multiple States.

"This contamination is contributing to severe health issues such as cancer, skin diseases, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes among the inhabitants," said the committee chaired by BJP MP Vivek Thakur. It noted that research dedicated to eradicating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from ground water is urgently needed to address the issue.

The Committee has recommended that the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health Research, and Department of Higher Education should prioritise and fund research initiatives aimed at eliminating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from ground. water within the affected regions and States.

- - Inputs from a New Delhi Correspondent