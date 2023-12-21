‘Arresting innocent people to conceal failures’ ULFA-I on suspected linkmen apprehension

Guwahati, Dec 21: Following the apprehension of several suspected linkmen across the state, the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Thursday clarified that the apprehended individuals are in no way connected or involved with the organisation.

In a press statement, ULFA-I stated that the youths apprehended from across the state in suspicion of being involved in the recent multiple grenade attacks are not linked with the outfit, rather it is just an attempt to conceal their failure.

“On November 22, December 9 and 14, the ULFA-I launched several armed operations in Kakopathar, Sivasagar and Jorhat. As suspects of initiating these attacks, the Assam Police have been picking up several innocent men since December 16, 2023, from Guwahati and various other parts of the state. We would like to clarify that these people who have been nabbed are neither associates nor in any way involved in the operations conducted by the ULFA-I,” the press statement reads.

“The way Assam Police have been arresting innocent people for their'self-satisfaction' is nothing but an attempt to conceal their failure,” it added.

It may be mentioned that earlier, four suspected linkmen were arrested in connection with the Sivasagar grenade blast and three youths were arrested in Guwahati’s Maligaon area.

Furthermore, one youth was arrested in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast this morning.