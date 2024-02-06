Arrest of Manas Chaliha in ULFA(I) espionage case unravels complex web of events

Guwahati, Feb 6: In a significant development, the Assam Police has apprehended Manas Chaliha, accused of orchestrating a mission involving young individuals to spy on the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). Three videos have surfaced, featuring a young man, Manas Borgohain narrating his recruitment into the banned outfit at Chaliha's hands.

Chaliha's alleged involvement emerged when Borgohain, caught spying in the ULFA (I) camp, named him as the mastermind behind planting Assamese youths as spies.

In the footage, Borgohain asserted that Chaliha served as the zonal head of the police's Special Branch, actively recruiting both men and women for espionage within the ULFA-I camp. Borgohain stated a personal connection with Chaliha, emphasising their shared friendships through mutual girlfriends.

Meanwhile, the denial by Chaliha’s girlfriend of any relationship with him came to light. According to reliable sources, the young woman, who has come to the limelight for being the girlfriend of the arrested Manas Chaliha, says she has nothing to do with him. She clarified that the relationship between them had been severed around two years ago. She also appealed not to drag her name in this case.

Chaliha refuted the allegations in a social media video, asserting his innocence and claiming to be an organic farmer with no ties to Borgohain. However, reports of Chaliha's past fraudulent activities, including duping people for substantial sums, have surfaced.

The ULFA (I) released a letter on February 1, questioning the lack of action against Chaliha by the Assam Police.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police asserted that Borgohain is not a police spy and Chaliha has no connection to the administration.

Hailing from Dergaon, Chaliha was arrested in West Bengal's Alipurduar. Multiple cases of fraud against him were registered in Guwahati. As questions surround Chaliha's credibility and the true nature of his relationship with Borgohain, the ongoing police investigation is anticipated to unveil the reality behind this complex web of events.