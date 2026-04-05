‘Arrest awaits if Congress forms govt’: Gandhi warns Assam CM in Biswanath

Biswanath/Guwahati, Apr 5: Amid high-voltage campaigning ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and divisive politics.

Addressing a public rally in Biswanath, Gandhi alleged that Sarma is “the most corrupt chief minister in the country” and accused him of spreading hatred. “Assam’s chief minister spreads hatred and says all the wrong things,” he said.

He further claimed that legal action would be initiated if the Congress returns to power.

“No matter how much he runs today or tomorrow, he will be held accountable. He will have to seek forgiveness from the people of Assam, but there will be no room for forgiveness and legal action will be taken,” Gandhi said.

Invoking Assam’s cultural icons, Gandhi said the state belongs to figures such as Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi, Azan Fakir, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and singer Zubeen Garg, who, he said, stood for unity and harmony.

“Zubeen Garg devoted his life to uniting Assam and never spread hatred. That is the culture of Assam. But today, efforts are being made to divide people,” he said.

Referring to the state’s diverse social fabric, Gandhi emphasised unity among communities. “People of different communities and languages live here, and the strength of Assam lies in brotherhood and love,” he said.

He also alleged that the state is being run for the benefit of a few corporates, claiming that land is being taken from locals and handed over to business groups.

In this context, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that Assam has been turned into an “ATM” for select interests.

Gandhi also said the Congress manifesto promises a daily wage of Rs 450 for tea garden workers.

“We will provide Rs 450 as daily wages to tea workers and grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities,” he said, alleging that previous promises made by the current government had not been fulfilled.

Gandhi’s remarks add to the escalating war of words between the Congress and the BJP as the state heads into the final phase of campaigning.

This is Gandhi’s second visit to the state in the past three days. Earlier, on April 2, while addressing a rally in Karbi Anglong in support of Congress candidate Raton Engti, he had promised greater autonomy for indigenous communities in Assam, pledging full implementation of Article 244(A) if the Congress returns to power.

“Once Article 244(A) is implemented, no one from Guwahati will rule the people of Karbi Anglong. The power to take decisions will rest with you,” he had said.