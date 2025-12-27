Around 50 Koch-Rajbongshi Leaders quit UPPL in Bijni, cite discontent over Sixth Schedule

Bijni, Dec 27: In a setback for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), around 50 Koch-Rajbongshi leaders and workers from Bijni district resigned from the party on Saturday, citing growing dissatisfaction over the leadership’s handling of tribal recognition and Sixth Schedule-related issues.

Those who resigned include Bijni district UPPL general secretary (organisation) Amar Roy, OBC Treasury president Parameshwar Roy, district vice president Dhananjoy Roy, organisational secretary Ananta Roy, Manas–Cherphang block UPPL general secretary Simanta Barman, Thuribari block organisational secretary Dibakar Roy, Borobazar Primary UPPL vice presidents Jagmohan Roy and Bhaktiram Roy, and UPPL BTC Development Council president Jogen Chandra Roy.

The resignations also saw leaders and workers from all three blocks of Bijni district collectively walking out of the party.

The leaders alleged that the UPPL leadership, particularly party president and former BTC chief Pramod Boro, had failed to provide clarity or concrete progress on the long-pending demand for tribal recognition of six communities, including the Koch-Rajbongshi.

Addressing a joint press conference, Amar Roy, Simanta Barman, Parameshwar Roy, and Dhananjoy Roy said the decision to quit the party was taken after repeated disappointment with UPPL’s stand on the Sixth Schedule and related constitutional safeguards.

“Leaders from all three blocks of Bijni district have come out of the party today. Despite repeated assurances, we have not received any concrete roadmap or outcome regarding the Sixth Schedule and tribal recognition,” one of the speakers said. “The opinion and approach taken by Pramod Boro on these crucial issues have not addressed our concerns.”

They further stated that the Koch-Rajbongshi community had placed significant trust in UPPL, expecting decisive action on identity and constitutional safeguards.

“We are deeply unhappy with the way the issue of tribal recognition for six communities has been handled. As Koch-Rajbongshi leaders and workers, we feel compelled to dissociate ourselves from the UPPL,” the leaders said.

The president of the party’s OBC cell, who also resigned, said the decision reflected widespread grassroots anger.

“There is growing frustration among Koch-Rajbongshi supporters. We cannot continue in a party that has failed to deliver or take a firm stand on issues that directly affect our identity and future,” he said.

The resigning leaders indicated that their move was a collective and conscious decision taken after consultations with grassroots workers across Bijni. While they did not immediately announce their next political course, they said future steps would be decided in consultation with the community.