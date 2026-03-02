Army, ITBP, Assam Rifles hold joint artillery drill in Tamulpur

Guwahati, Mar 2: The Indian Army conducted a joint artillery firing exercise in collaboration with other security agencies in Assam's Tamulpur district.

The Spearhead Gunners conducted the exercise along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles and Army Aviation at Darranga in Tamulpur on Sunday, an official statement said on Monday.

The exercise showcased integrated employment of advanced surveillance resources, reconnaissance and surveillance flights and coordinated operations with Mortar Fire Controllers of Infantry, ITBP and Assam Rifles.

"It focused on enhancing real-time battle-field awareness, precision target acquisition and swift engagement capabilities in challenging terrain conditions," the statement said.

Surveillance assets and recce flights played a pivotal role in target detection and fire correction, with helicopters of Army Aviation also engaged in the exercise.

The joint training significantly enhanced operational preparedness and collective capability to respond effectively to emerging security challenges, the statement said.

The exercise also validated robust framework for integrated surveillance, firepower employment and mutual confidence amongst the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, the statement added.

PTI