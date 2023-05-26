Army helps in construction of blind school in Assam village

Guwahati, May 26: As a part of 'Operation Sadbhavana', Gajraj Corps of Indian Army has been undertaking multifarious projects in underdeveloped areas of Assam with an aim to provide humanitarian assistance to the less privileged.

To empower visually-challenged children living in remote areas of Assam, Gajraj Corps has helped the construction of a school for blind children at Khatkati in Karbi Anglong district. The project was undertaken in a phased manner.

Army PRO at Guwahati Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, "In 2021, Phase I of the project was executed by constructing the blind school building. This year, the Indian Army as a part of Phase II of the project has constructed another building which caters for additional classrooms and administrative setup towards enhancing the overall functionalities."

The Blind School was eventually dedicated to the nation and handed over to the Karbi Anglong district administration by the Army in presence of District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagwati, and local populace on Thursday.

"Locals from nearby villages gathered in large numbers on the occasion and conveyed their appreciation to the Army for construction of the school building," the officer said.