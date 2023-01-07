Arms and ammunition recovered from ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary’s residence

Guwahati, Jan 7: Arms and ammunition including AK series and M-16 were recovered from ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary’s residence on Friday.

As per sources, the arms and ammunition were recovered from his residence at Belguri village in Mushalpur. Following a raid conducted by security officials, the weapons were recovered.

As per reports, Basumatary along with two other has been arrested by Kokrajhar Police on January 6.

The seized weapon include one AK series rifle, one AK magazine, AK ammunition 30 rounds (in magazine), AK ammunition 96 rounds, one M 16 rifle, one M 16 magazine, and 9 rounds of M-16 ammunition in magazine.