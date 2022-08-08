84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

By Correspondent

North Lakhimpur, Aug 8: A woman was injured after she was attacked by armed miscreants who burgled into her house with the intent of robbery in Gogamukh, on the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji intersection.


Burglars barged into the residence of Diceh Saikia, an employee of Dhemaji treasury office late at night and attacked her with sharp weapons. Later the burglars looted her home with gold ornaments and cash.

Earlier, thieves also ransacked the residence of Bichitra Chutia of Gogamukh, an employee of Ananda Tea Estate and looted cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs and jewellery. There has been a spurt in burglary incidents in Gogamukh since the beginning of August creating insecurity among the residents.

Despite complaints, the police have remained clueless about these developments.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

North Lakhimpur, Aug 8: A woman was injured after she was attacked by armed miscreants who burgled into her house with the intent of robbery in Gogamukh, on the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji intersection.


Burglars barged into the residence of Diceh Saikia, an employee of Dhemaji treasury office late at night and attacked her with sharp weapons. Later the burglars looted her home with gold ornaments and cash.

Earlier, thieves also ransacked the residence of Bichitra Chutia of Gogamukh, an employee of Ananda Tea Estate and looted cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs and jewellery. There has been a spurt in burglary incidents in Gogamukh since the beginning of August creating insecurity among the residents.

Despite complaints, the police have remained clueless about these developments.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Similar Posts
X
X