Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

North Lakhimpur, Aug 8: A woman was injured after she was attacked by armed miscreants who burgled into her house with the intent of robbery in Gogamukh, on the Lakhimpur-Dhemaji intersection.





Burglars barged into the residence of Diceh Saikia, an employee of Dhemaji treasury office late at night and attacked her with sharp weapons. Later the burglars looted her home with gold ornaments and cash.



Earlier, thieves also ransacked the residence of Bichitra Chutia of Gogamukh, an employee of Ananda Tea Estate and looted cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs and jewellery. There has been a spurt in burglary incidents in Gogamukh since the beginning of August creating insecurity among the residents.

Despite complaints, the police have remained clueless about these developments.

