Armed miscreants destroy 35% of forest near Assam University Silchar

Silchar, Feb. 8: Ecologists and environment conservationists have expressed serious concerns over the alleged large-scale destruction of forests by “armed persons” near of Assam University, Silchar, which is surrounded by dense forest cover.

A manifestation of the rising concern was seen at a meeting involving local villagers and officials from the District Forest Department outside the Department of Ecology and Environment Science on Friday.

Speakers at the awareness meeting, including young and veteran conservationists, called for immediate action against the armed individuals responsible for destroying the forest cover and cutting down trees. It is believed that the armed persons are from 'nearby areas', though their exact origin remains unknown.









Students of the Assam University and nearby villagers in a meeting on Friday to discuss about the armed miscreants who have been cutting down trees near the University campus (AT Photo)





Prof Parthankar Choudhury, a noted environmentalist and Dean of the EM Odum School of Environment Sciences, stated that in the university's vicnity has continued unabated, especially during the winter season.

Additionally, the residence of a research scholar was reportedly ransacked and the scholar was threatened by the miscreants, Prof Choudhury said.

Sources suggest that the tree-cutting may be linked to illegal smuggling.

Further other sources indicate that the armed individuals primarily operate on weekends when fewer people are present on the university campus.

So far, at least 35 percent of the forest cover has been damaged. Choudhury also revealed that many villagers working with the Ecological Brigade of the university have been threatened with dire consequences if they report the activities.

“The ongoing attack on the forest land in the vicinity of the university, where our students and researchers conduct their studies, has caused serious harm to the forest cover. Also, the armed miscreants, as reported by victims, pose a significant threat to the university eco-forest. It is the home to a wide variety of trees and an abode to at least 7-8 of endangered species of monkeys,” Choudhury told The Assam Tribune.

Hence, the brigade organised by conservationists have urged the university authorities and the Forest Officials to take up strict vigilance and bring strong measures to check the ongoing destruction of forests.

“The attackers are armed and faces covered. They have threatened us of dire consequences as they continue shedding trees in the nearby forest,” said a victim.

The students of the university informed that many portions of the boundary wall of the university were found to have been breached.

They made it clear that if the onslaught on the forest does not stop, they will stage massive protest and also a campaign to unmask the miscreants.

Prof Ashok Sen, who is officiating as the vice chancellor in-charge, along with Dr PK Nath, registrar of the university, echoed their concerns and called for a cohesive effort to conserve the wildlife around the varsity.

Prof Sen suggested development of a mobile app to track and report suspicious movements.

Meanwhile, the Department of Ecology and Environment Science has decided to organise a “green march” in the affected forest land to raise further awareness about conservation.

MK Nath, the Deputy Ranger of Forests described the scale of destruction as unexpected and alarming. He assured that he would escalate the matter to higher officials in the department.

It may be mentioned that while Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and DFO Cachar Vijay Palve were invited to participate in the meeting, both officials could not attend due to their involvement in Gunoutsav assignments in the district.