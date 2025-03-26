Archeological breakthrough: 10th-12th century temple relics discovered in Nagaon

Guwahati, Mar 26: In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, remnants of a bygone era have been unearthed at Harlongkuruati village of Borgaon near Kampur of Nagaon district, which is poised to shed new light on the ancient history of Assam. The chance discovery was made in a paddy field where an excavator was engaged in digging works for a mud dam construction along the Kopili River.

After receiving the information, archaeology director Dr Deepi Rekha Kouli dispatched a team of officials comprising deputy director Dr Chabina Hassan, exploration officer Simran Sambhi and foreman Anirban Gope for further investigation.

During their on-site inspection, the team observed the presence of a stone temple plinth at the site. The exposed temple relics are part of an adhisthana and jangha portion of a stone temple. "Stylistically, they appear to be from the 10th-12th century," Chabina Hassan told The Assam Tribune.













Additionally, broken images of deities were also exposed, and a linear arrangement of stone slabs was also observed in the section of the excavated earth. Some of the sculptures and relics were broken during the dam-making work by the excavator.

The archaeology team also surveyed the nearby areas, and around 15 km north of the river from this chance discovery, another site was discovered in the Bundura village, having temple relics of stone.









These temple ruins belong to the jangha portion of a stone temple plinth. This site is situated in the middle of the paddy field, and the protected monument of the Bundura archaeological site lies approximately 1 km east of this newly reported site.

"The site is around 160 square metres. More systemic excavation will be required to unearth the complete ruins. We are in touch with the district administration of Nagaon, and in due course of time, necessary steps for protection and preservation of the site will be taken by the Directorate of Archaeology with the support of the local people and district administration," Hassan added.





By

Rituraj Borthakur