Apurba Bhattacharjee joins AGP again after decade

Guwahati, Jan 29: After almost a decade, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, among others, joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday.

According to sources, Bhattacharjee resigned from AGP in 2013 and joined Congress, however, after ‘11 years of exile’ he again returned back to his ‘home.’

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharjee said that Congress lacked ‘proper vision’ adding that, “Advantage is given to their own people.”

“I was not eligible for a ticket to contest elections as I could not pay the money,” he alleged.

Bhattacharjee expressed happiness on rejoining the party, saying, “I will continue to do work responsibly.”

Meanwhile, other individuals who joined the party include Mihir Pal, Praban Saikia and Gautam Baruah among others.