APSC Scam: Upen Kalita replaces Prateek Thube to probe scam

Guwahati, June 27: A day after the court expressed dissatisfaction over the weak chargesheet in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, a new investigating officer, replacing Special Investigation Team (SIT) Deputy Chief Prateek Thube, was appointed on Wednesday.

According to sources, Upen Kalita has been appointed as the new investigating officer in the APSC cash-for-job scam, replacing Prateek Thube.

This comes after the Special Judge’s Court was dissatisfied with the SIT probe into the cash-for-job scam and held Prateek Thube accountable for an incomplete record of the investigation in the chargesheet.

Notably, SIT filed another additional chargesheet against four accused on Thursday. However, the court accepted only two of them on Monday. The accepted chargesheets were of APS officer Sukanya Das and Nagaon Tax Superintendent Waheeda Begum.

The court directed the investigating team to further probe former APSC chief controller of examination Nanda Babu Singh and recruitment officer Rakesh Das.

Furthermore, the court also warned as to why the names of 18 other gazetted officers, who were suspended under the ambit of investigation, were not in the chargesheet. A written reply to the court in this regard is likely to be given by the SIT chief.