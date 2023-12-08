APSC Scam: Superintendent of taxes, Wahida Begum, arrested from Diphu

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday made their fifth arrest in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

According to initial information, the SIT has arrested the superintendent of taxes, Wahida Begum, from Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The APSC recruitment scam took place in 2013 and 2014 and Wahida Begum is reportedly the first candidate from the 2014 exam to be arrested by the SIT while the previous four arrested officers were candidates of 2013 exam.

Wahida will be brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati by tonight, reports stated.

According to reports, Wahida was posted as superintendent of taxes in Nagaon district.

It may be mentioned that so far Sukanya Das, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah have been arrested in the scam.

With the arrest of Wahida Begum, the total number of people arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scam stands at 5.