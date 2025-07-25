APSC scam: State govt issues fresh dismissal orders for 29 probationers

Guwahati, July 25: Around 29 accused in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, who were on probation, have been dismissed by the State government through fresh ‘simplified’ orders.

Last month, a division bench of Gauhati High Court had ‘partly’ set aside a single bench order, which had dismissed the writ petitions filed by the candidates against their discharge orders.

In case of the accused probationers, the court had said that their discharge orders will be withdrawn and substituted with a simplified order indicating that they are not fit for confirmation.

In line with the court ruling, the Personnel department has issued their dismissal order stating that they were “not found fit for confirmation”.

Official sources said that the government was considering reinstatement of the other accused officers – another 20 of them.

“Later, suspension and departmental proceedings will be drawn, leading to their dismissal from service,” the sources said.

Setting aside their dismissal orders, the high court had given the government liberty to draw departmental proceedings and proceed with criminal proceedings and take it to a logical conclusion.

Procedural lapses on the part of the government led to the court reprieve to the accused candidates.





By

Staff Reporter