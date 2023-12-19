APSC Scam: State government fails to file affidavit on Justice Sharma panel report for fourth time

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Assam Government has once again missed the deadline to file an affidavit in the Gauhati High Court in relation to the action taken on the Justice (retired) BK Sharma Commission report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

According to sources, the Gauhati High Court directed the state government to file the affidavit before the court. The directive came in response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Pritom Hazarika and Jon Jyoti Sarmah seeking directions to make the Justice (retired) BK Sharma Commission report public and also the actions taken till now based on the panel report.

However, the state government missed the deadline for filing the affidavit for the fourth time on Monday, prompting the court to post the matter on January 10, 2024, for the next hearing.