APSC Scam: SIT summons two more officers in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 26: In the ongoing investigation of the APSC cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned two tax inspectors at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The two officers have been identified as Jayanta Dole and Priyanka Deka.



As per sources, both officers got their jobs through unfair practices.



According to information received, Jayanta didn’t pass the APSC main exam, following which the prime accused of the scam, Rakesh Paul former APSC chairman increased his marks.



Similarly, Priyanka also scored low marks during the exam and her marks have also been manipulated.



The SIT interrogated both officers at the CID headquarters.



Further investigation is underway.



