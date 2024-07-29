APSC Scam: Rakesh Paul gets 14 year-jail term, candidates awarded 4 years

Guwahati, July 29: The Court of Special Judge, Assam, pronounced the verdict for convicts in the APSC cash-for-job scam on Monday.

According to sources, the Assam Public Service Commission's former chairman, Rakesh Paul, has been awarded 14 years of imprisonment and a Rs. 2 lakh penalty.

The former APSC members Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman have been sentenced to 10-year jail terms.

Furthermore, 29 candidates who paid lakhs of rupees to get Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) jobs in 2014 have been awarded 4 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000.

It may be mentioned that thirty-two people, including the Assam Public Service Commission's former chairman, Rakesh Paul, two of its members, and 29 candidates were convicted by the court July 22. The hearing on the sentence concluded on July 23.