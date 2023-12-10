APSC Scam: Ex-Principal controller of exam, Nanda Babu Singh arrested

Guwahati, Dec 10: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) made their sixth arrest in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam that took place in 2013 and 2014.

According to initial reports, the former principal controller of the examination of APSC, Nanda Babu Singh, was arrested by the SIT in Silchar and brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Sunday.

Singh is accused of increasing the marks of several candidates and also of burning APSC documents.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Singh, Minerva Devi, posted as ADC in Karimganj, was summoned by the SIT to appear in the CID office on December 11.

So far, Sukanya Das, Wahida Begum, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah and Nanda Babu Singh have been arrested in connection with the scam.