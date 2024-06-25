APSC Scam: Court slams SIT for filing weak chargesheet

Guwahati, June 25: In a dramatic turn of events, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has become a laughing stock in the courtroom for filing a weak chargesheet in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

According to sources, the Special Judge’s Court is unhappy over the SIT probe into the APSC scam and has held the team’s Deputy Chief IPS Prateek Thube accountable for an incomplete record of the investigation in the chargesheet. The court directed the SIT to conduct a detailed probe into the scam.

Notably, SIT filed another additional chargesheet against four accused on Thursday. However, the court accepted only two of them on Monday. The accepted chargesheets were of APS officer Sukanya Das and Nagaon Tax Superintendent Waheeda Begum.

The court directed the investigating team to further probe former APSC chief controller of examination Nanda Babu Singh and recruitment officer Rakesh Das.

The court also warned as to why the names of 18 other gazetted officers, who were suspended under the ambit of investigation, were not in the chargesheet. A written reply to the court in this regard is likely to be given by the SIT chief.