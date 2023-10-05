APSC scam: Commission to submit report on 2014 exam to Assam govt

Guwahati, Oct 5: The retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission is likely to submit its report on the anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2014 within a week.

The commission headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma was tasked to probe the claims of irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the competitive examinations in 2013 and 2014 by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

In April 2022, the commission submitted its report on the APSC conducted 2013 exam. The government was advised by the commission to void the selection of the entire 2013 batch after the report uncovered major irregularities and malpractices in the exam's administration.

The Commission also discovered that Rakesh Paul, the former APSC chairman, had been appointed in an improper manner.

The suggestions made by the Commission for the 2013 exam have not yet been implemented by the state government.

The government will take measures against individuals found guilty of wrongdoing in the 2014 exam, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma also has stated that the government will not decide on the Commission's suggestion to revoke the selection of the entire 2013 batch until it receives its report on the 2014 exam.