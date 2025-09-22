APSC prelims to be held in Assamese along with English: CM

Guwahati, Sept 22: The APSC prelims paper will be in Assamese in addition to English from now on, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a State Cabinet decision on Sunday.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved 20 per cent puja bonus to the ATCL garden workers. The Cabinet also approved Rs 260 crore for the APBn campus at Kochutoli in Sonapur.

The Cabinet also decided that the upcoming Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in the city will be under the Sirmanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.

In another decision, the salary of 65 science and mathematics facilitators in the science & technology department has been hiked to Rs 34,800. They will also be eligible to CPF, annual increment and health insurance.





