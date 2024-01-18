APSC declares CCE exam 2022 final results; Rasika Islam of Gauripur tops ACS list

Guwahati, Jan 18: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) declared the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022 on Wednesday.

Rasika Islam of Gauripur, Assam, topped the ACS list, on the other hand, Rohit Choudhury of Hojai topped the APS list.

According to reports, a total of 2,736 candidates cleared the mains exam and appeared for the interview round. The interview for the services began from November 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024.

Here is a list of the total number of candidates who were selected for different posts/services of the APSC:

Assam Civil Service (junior grade) - 86

Assam Police Service (junior grade) - 65

Labour Officer - 3

Superintendent of Taxes - 8

Superintendent of Excise – 1

District Transport Officer – 1

Assam Finance Service - 20

Block Development Officers - 45

Assistant Manager, District Industries Centre - 8

Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies - 6

Co-Operative Education Officer – 1

Administrative Officer Minorities Development Board – 1

Inspector of Taxes – 26

Inspector of Labour – 4

Inspector of Excise – 21

Assistant Employment Officer – 3

Sub-Registrar – 10

Assistant Audit Officer (Assam Audit Service) – 77

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service) – 415

Guidance Counsellor, Secondary Education – 1

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board – 1

Research Assistant, Irrigation – 3

Assistant Public Relation Officer, lrrigation – 1

Assistant Research Officer, Irrigation – 1

Registrar, Industrial Tribunal -1

Research Assistant, Transport Survey – 1

Assam Urban Administrative Service (Executive Officer-Jr. Grade-II) - 103





Click the link below to see the full list:



