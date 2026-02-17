APSC declares CCE 2024 results after brief cancellation; 288 recommended

Guwahati, Feb 17: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Tuesday declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, recommending 288 candidates for appointment to various services, including ACS, APS and allied services.

In a statement issued from its Jawaharnagar office, the Commission said that 41, 612 candidates had appeared in the Preliminary Examination. Of them, 3,243 qualified for the Main (Written) Examination held on October 11, 12 and 13, 2025. Subsequently, 879 candidates were called for interviews, which were conducted from January 20, 2026 to February 9, 2026.

Among the top performers, Nihar Ranjan Deka (B.Tech) topped the merit list. He was followed by Rajnish Sarmah (B.Tech), Panchali Devi (Arts Graduate), Priyanuj Bharali (B.E.) and Bishal Das (BCA), who secured the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in the Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade). Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi (B.Tech) topped the Assam Police Service (Junior Grade).

Of the 288 candidates recommended, 45 have been selected for ACS and 20 for APS. The remaining recommendations include 2 for Labour Officer, 9 for Block Development Officer and 23 for Assistant Manager/Assistant Industries Officer/Superintendent of Industries, among others.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission cancelled the results within hours of their announcement following what it described as an “inadvertent error”.

The cancellation came after it was brought to the Commission’s notice that candidates from the Moran community had not been included in the select list for ACS (Junior Grade) and APS (Junior Grade), in accordance with the Office Memorandum providing for reservation of one post each for the Moran and Motok communities.

Following this, the Commission revisited the merit and select lists of all services and finalised the results on Tuesday.

“The Assam Public Service Commission sincerely regrets the situation arising out of cancellation of the results on 16th February, 2026 which has caused anxiety and confusion among candidates and their families,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the abrupt cancellation triggered sharp reactions from several organisations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

“The results will remain the same and the final list will be released soon after correction of the error. There is no issue of corruption or discrepancy. It is our duty to do justice to what went wrong with the small indigenous community,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the press after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.