Assam Budget Day 1: APSC corruption, progress of 6th Schedule areas to headline session

Guwahati, Feb. 17: The Justice Biplab Sarma Committee report on corruption within the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and the development of Sixth Schedule areas will be key topics at the first-ever outstation Budget Session of the Assam Assembly in Kokrajhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced ahead of the ongoing 15th session on Monday.

“Today, the House will also discuss how we can develop the Sixth Schedule areas for three hours,” he said.

At the time of writing, the ongoing Budget session has been adjourned until 2 pm. Prior to this, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the House, highlighting the developments in Assam under the current government. In his just-over-30-minute speech, the Governor noted several milestones achieved by the state in recent years.

“We take pride in the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2024. This marks Assam’s third World Heritage site, and the state has been ranked fourth among the top global destinations to visit in 2025,” he told the House.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction of the Saralpara Road along the Assam-Bhutan border. This strategic 300-km route, stretching from Jamduar in Kokrajhar to Shikaridanga in Udalguri, is expected to boost both security and tourism in the region.

“During an election rally, I promised to construct the Saralpara Road to the Bhutan border to ensure connectivity and development. The PWD has prepared an estimate, and I inspected the road today. We aim to complete the construction within 18 months,” the Chief Minister stated.

Sarma highlighted the importance of completing the project on schedule, as part of broader efforts to strengthen border infrastructure, improve local accessibility, and support regional development.

“The road connecting Kokrajhar and Bhutan has a proposed budget of Rs 36 crore, which may increase later. It will also give a boost to tourism and connectivity in the region, “ the Chief Minister noted.

Discussing tourism, the Chief Minister mentioned that the recently announced Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park would further enhance the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“With Sikhna Jwhwlao, the BTR will now have three national parks, including Manas and Raimona. I request the people of BTR to protect these areas to increase the potential for tourism,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, hailing the first-ever outstation Budget session of the Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to a micro-blogging site on Monday, noting that the double-engine government of the BJP has worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the Bodo community.

“Both the NDA at the Centre and in Assam have been working tirelessly for the empowerment of the Bodo community and to fulfill their aspirations. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour. I remember my visit to Kokrajhar, where I witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture,” a loose translation of the Prime Minister’s post in Assamese, read.