APSC CCE Prelims exam 2023 rescheduled to March 18

Guwahati, Feb 22: The exam conducting body, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), has rescheduled the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023, which was initially planned for March 17, 2024. As per the revised schedule, the examination will now take place on March 18, 2024.

“In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC|E-1112023-24 dated 16th February/2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday),” said a notification issued by the APSC.

This development comes after aspirants and organisations raised concern over the clash of dates with State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 conducted by the SLET Commission of Assam, which is also scheduled to be held on March 17, 2024.







