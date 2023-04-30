APSC CCE Mains exam postponed to July

Guwahati, April 30: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Saturday announced that the Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2022 will be held in July 2023.

In a notification issued by the APSC it has been informed that CCE Mains have been postponed and will now be held on 8th , 9th and 10th July, 2023.

Notably, in a notification issued on April 12 after the results of the prelims were declared it was announced that the Mains exam was preponed by two months and it was said that the Mains exam will be held on June. The Mains exam was scheduled to be held on August and September. However, the decision irked the candidates who slammed the commission.

According to the latest notification, now the examination will be held in July 2023.







