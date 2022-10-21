APSC CCE final results declared, Details inside

Guwahati, Oct 21: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2020 today.

Candidates can check and download their results from the official website of APSC: apsc.nic.in

The APSC CCE 2020 exam are conducted for recruitment to various departments including- Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others.

The recruiment drive which began on 2021 aims to fill up a total of 331 vacancies

Steps to download CCE 2020 final result

Visit the official website http://apsc.nic.in/

Click on the Result tab



Then click on "Final Results of CCE-2020"

The result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference